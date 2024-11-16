Freshman stars Harper, Bailey help No. 24 Rutgers beat Monmouth 98-81

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Dylan Harper scored 20 points, fellow freshman Ace Bailey had 17 in his college debut and No. 24 Rutgers beat Monmouth 98-81 on Friday night. After missing the first two games of the season with what coach Steve Pikiell called a “basketball injury,” Bailey made the first shot of the game — a 3-pointer from the right corner. He added six rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot in 30 minutes. Harper has scored at least 20 points in each game this season for Rutgers (3-0). He added five rebounds and six assists. Abdi Bashir Jr. led Monmouth (0-4) with a career-high 38 points. He was 10 of 17 from 3-point range. Madison Durr added 17 points.

