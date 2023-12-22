Freshman star Hidalgo has triple-double, No. 14 Notre Dame drops W Michigan 84-47

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Hannah Hidalgo had the second triple-double by a Notre Dame freshman, scoring 26 points, grabbing 11 rebounds and dishing 12 assists to lead the No. 14 Fighting Irish past Western Michigan 84-47 for their ninth straight victory. Injured teammate Olivia Miles is the only other Notre Dame player with a triple-double. There have been 12 double-doubles in school history and Hidago’s 26 points are the most ever in a triple-double. Notre Dame had a 55-28 rebounding advantage, scoring 44 points in the paint, and with 23 offensive rebounds had 18 second-chance points. Kaitlyn Zarycki scored 16 points for the Broncos and Artemis Kouki had 12. Hidalgo scored 17 in the first half as the Irish raced to a 41-24 lead. It was 24-13 after one quarter.

