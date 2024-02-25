Freshman S’Mya Nichols scores 22, leads Kansas past No. 10 Kansas State 58-55

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — S’Mya Nichols scored 22 points to lead Kansas to a 58-55 win over No. 10 Kansas State on Sunday. Taiyanna Jackson added 11 points and Holly Kersgieter scored 10 for Kansas (16-11, 9-7 Big 12), which closed out the victory with an 11-4 run. Ayoka Lee scored 14 points and Taryn Sides added 11 for Kansas State (23-5, 12-4).

