Freshman Shelstad leads Oregon to 64-59 victory over UCLA

By The Associated Press
Oregon guard Jadrian Tracey (22) is fouled by UCLA guard Dylan Andrews (2) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Eugene, Ore., Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023. Oregon won 64-59. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Amanda Loman]

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Freshman Jackson Shelstad scored 20 points and made two free throws with 10 seconds left to help Oregon hold off UCLA 64-59. Shelstad made 7 of 13 shots, including 4 of 7 from 3-point range, and both of his foul shots for the Ducks (10-3, 2-0 Pac-12). Shelstad had a season-high 21 points in Oregon’s 82-74 home win over USC on Thursday to open conference play. Adem Bona finished with 15 points, 11 rebounds and five blocked shots to pace the Bruins (6-7, 1-1), who have lost four of their last five games.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.