Freshman Shelstad leads Oregon to 64-59 victory over UCLA

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Freshman Jackson Shelstad scored 20 points and made two free throws with 10 seconds left to help Oregon hold off UCLA 64-59. Shelstad made 7 of 13 shots, including 4 of 7 from 3-point range, and both of his foul shots for the Ducks (10-3, 2-0 Pac-12). Shelstad had a season-high 21 points in Oregon’s 82-74 home win over USC on Thursday to open conference play. Adem Bona finished with 15 points, 11 rebounds and five blocked shots to pace the Bruins (6-7, 1-1), who have lost four of their last five games.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.