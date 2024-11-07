Freshman sensation Dylan Harper scores 20 points in No. 25 Rutgers’ 75-52 win over Wagner

PISCATAWAY, N.J. – (AP) — Freshman standout Dylan Harper scored 20 points in his highly anticipated debut to lead No. 25 Rutgers to a 75-52 win over Wagner on Wednesday night in the season-opener for both schools. Harper, a combo guard, is considered one of the top freshmen in the country and together with fellow first-year forward Ace Bailey, a major reason why the Scarlet Knights entered the season at No. 25. He is the younger brother of Ron Harper Jr., who also starred at Rutgers, and whose father, Ron Harper Sr, was a 15-year NBA veteran. Rutgers was without Bailey, who was sidelined with an undisclosed injury he suffered Monday in practice. His status is day-to-day. Keyontae Lewis led Wagner with 12 points.

