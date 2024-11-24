Freshman Sellers shines again in No. 19 South Carolina’s 56-12 win over Wofford

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — LaNorris Sellers threw for 307 yards with three touchdowns and just four incompletions to lead No. 19 South Carolina to a 56-12 win over Wofford. It wasn’t the cleanest game for the Gamecocks with two turnovers, foolish penalties and missed assignments, but they finished without any major injuries and let their starters take off most of the fourth quarter. Sellers completed 23 of his 27 passes to nine different receivers. Wofford took a 3-0 lead, but success was only fleeting. The Terriers have lose 18 straight to South Carolina with their last win coming in 1917.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.