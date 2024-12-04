Freshman Sarah Strong scores 22 points to lead No. 2 UConn past Holy Cross 88-52

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Freshman Sarah Strong scored 22 points and No. 2 UConn outscored Holy Cross by 30 points in the second half of an 88-52 victory. Kaitlyn Chen scored 14 points and Paige Bueckers finished with 11 points, seven rebounds and five assists for UConn (7-0), which led 33-27 at the break and shot 7 for 12 from 3-point distance in the second half. Lindsay Berger scored 12 points and Kaitlyn Flanagan added 10 points for Holy Cross (4-4).

