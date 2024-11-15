Freshman Sanon sparks Arizona State to 87-76 win over Grand Canyon with 21 points.

PHOENIX (AP) — Freshman reserve Joson Sanon hit five 3-pointers and scored a career-high 21 points, Basheer Jihad added 18 points and Arizona State defeated Grand Canyon 87-76. The game was played at the Phoenix Suns’ Footprint Center as part of the Hall of Fame series of high-profile matchups at neutral sites. Sanon had 13 points in the first half, helping the Sun Devils take a 41-40 lead. Jihad had 13 points in the second half with Alston Mason adding 11 of his 16. Tyon Grant-Foster, the reigning WAC Player of the Year, made his season debut for the Antelopes and scored 19 points.

