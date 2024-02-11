Freshman Rice scores 21, leads Washington State over Oregon 62-56

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Myles Rice scored 14 of his 21 points in the second half and Washington State beat Oregon 62-56 in a battle for second place in the Pac-12 Conference. Rice made 6 of 15 shots with a 3-pointer for the Cougars (18-6, 9-4), who have won five in a row and eight of their last nine. He added nine rebounds, three assists and two steals. Jermaine Couisnard had 16 points before fouling out late for the Ducks (16-8, 8-5).

