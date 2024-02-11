Freshman Rice scores 21, leads Washington State over Oregon 62-56

By The Associated Press
Oregon head coach Dana Altman directs his team against Washington State during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Eugene, Ore., Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Thomas Boyd)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Thomas Boyd]

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Myles Rice scored 14 of his 21 points in the second half and Washington State beat Oregon 62-56 in a battle for second place in the Pac-12 Conference. Rice made 6 of 15 shots with a 3-pointer for the Cougars (18-6, 9-4), who have won five in a row and eight of their last nine. He added nine rebounds, three assists and two steals. Jermaine Couisnard had 16 points before fouling out late for the Ducks (16-8, 8-5).

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.