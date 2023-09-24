Freshman Raynor accounts for 5 TDs to lift Arkansas State past Southern Miss 44-37

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — True freshman Jaylen Raynor threw for three touchdowns and ran for two in his first start to lead Arkansas State to a 44-37 win over Southern Mississippi in a Sun Belt Conference opener. Raynor, the first true freshman to start at quarterback for the Red Wolves since 2019, scored on a 62-yard run for a 44-34 lead with 2:28 to play. The Golden Eagles got a field goal with 16 seconds to go but they couldn’t recover the onside kick. Raynor was 11 of 21 for 233 yards with an interception and ran 17 times for 97 yards. The Red Wolves converted 7 of 14 third downs and had 424 total yards. Billy Wiles threw for 215 yards and two touchdowns but also threw two interceptions for the Golden Eagles.

