Freshman rallies Idaho State to 42-41 win over E. Washington, Hunter scores with 52 seconds left

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Hunter Hays scored untouched on a 1-yard quarterback draw with 52 seconds left and Idaho State, led by a career day from freshman quarterback Jordan Cooke, ended a 12-game losing streak to Eastern Washington with a 42-41 win. Cooke threw his second TD pass, a 25-yarder to Aaron Blanca, with 3:28 to play, making it 41-35 after trailing 41-14 with 1:48 left in the third quarter. Eastern Washington was penalized while returning an onside kick to Idaho State’s 30. Re-kicking from the 50, the Bengals recovered the ball on the EWU 36. On a 4th-and-9 on from the 17, Cooke threaded a pass to Christian Fredrickson at the 1. After Hunter’s touchdown on the next play, Kekoa Visperas drove the Eagles to the Idaho State 21 before Soren McKee missed a 38-yard field goal wide right.

