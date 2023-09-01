Freshman quarterback Cardell Williams comes off bench to lead Tulsa to 42-7 win

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Freshman Cardell Williams came off the bench to throw for three touchdowns and ran for another to lead Tulsa to a 42-7 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff and give new head coach Kevin Wilson the win in a season opener. Williams came on for Braylon Braxton, who was intercepted twice in his first four attempts before leaving with an an ankle injury. Williams led the Golden Hurricane to touchdowns on four consecutive drives for a 28-7 halftime lead. Williams scored his first career touchdown on a 3-yard run to complete an eight-play drive to tie at 7-7. He followed with touchdown passes of 80 and 19 yards to Marquis Shoulders and 15 yards to Malachai Jones.

