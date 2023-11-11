Freshman QB Vezza makes first completion count, lifting New Hampshire over Monmouth 31-24

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Freshman Matt Vezza’s first career completion, a 38-yard touchdown pass to Myles Thomason, capped a 21-point fourth quarter and lifted New Hampshire to a 31-24 victory over Monmouth. Vezza stepped in for Max Brosmer in the middle of the go-ahead drive and hit Thomason for the go-ahead score with 2:18 remaining in the game. Monmouth then drove to the UNH 32-yard line before Marquez McCray threw incomplete on fourth down on the final play. Monmouth’s Dymere Miller caught 11 passes for a school-record 333 yards and set the program record for career receiving yards. McCray completed 21 of 32 passes for 402 yards, including touchdowns of 63 and 75 yards to Miller.

