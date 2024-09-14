Freshman QB Eli Holstein guides late rally, Pitt slips by West Virginia 38-34 in the Backyard Brawl

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Derrick Davis scored on a 1-yard dive with 32 seconds remaining and Pittsburgh rallied past West Virginia 38-34 in the 107th edition of the Backyard Brawl. The Panthers trailed by 10 with less than 5 minutes to go before Eli Holstein, a redshirt freshman transfer from Alabama, led a stirring comeback that added another memorable chapter in a rivalry that dates to 1895. Holstein passed for 301 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 59 more as Pitt improved to 3-0. Garrett Greene threw for 210 yards and two touchdowns and two interceptions for WVU, which fell to 1-2.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.