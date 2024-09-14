Freshman QB Eli Holstein guides late rally, Pitt slips by West Virginia 38-34 in the Backyard Brawl

By WILL GRAVES The Associated Press
Pittsburgh quarterback Eli Holstein (10) looks to throw during the first half of an NCAA college football game against West Virginia, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matt Freed]

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Derrick Davis scored on a 1-yard dive with 32 seconds remaining and Pittsburgh rallied past West Virginia 38-34 in the 107th edition of the Backyard Brawl. The Panthers trailed by 10 with less than 5 minutes to go before Eli Holstein, a redshirt freshman transfer from Alabama, led a stirring comeback that added another memorable chapter in a rivalry that dates to 1895. Holstein passed for 301 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 59 more as Pitt improved to 3-0. Garrett Greene threw for 210 yards and two touchdowns and two interceptions for WVU, which fell to 1-2.

