Freshman QB DJ Lagway holds the key to embattled coach Billy Napier’s future at Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — No player is more important to Billy Napier’s future at Florida than quarterback DJ Lagway. The fabulous freshman will get a chance to save Napier’s job in November while facing four ranked teams. It begins Saturday against No. 2 Georgia in nearby Jacksonville. If Lagway plays like he did in his two previous starts, the “World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party” could turn into a welcome back celebration for Napier. Lagway and the Gators are trying to end a three-game skid in the series and give Napier a much-needed victory against a ranked team and a rival. Napier is 2-12 against ranked opponents in three seasons and 1-9 against rivals Georgia, Florida State, LSU, Miami and Tennessee.

