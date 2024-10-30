Freshman QB DJ Lagway holds the key to embattled coach Billy Napier’s future at Florida

By MARK LONG The Associated Press
Florida head coach Billy Napier, right, greets quarterback DJ Lagway (2) as he comes off the field during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Raoux]

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — No player is more important to Billy Napier’s future at Florida than quarterback DJ Lagway. The fabulous freshman will get a chance to save Napier’s job in November while facing four ranked teams. It begins Saturday against No. 2 Georgia in nearby Jacksonville. If Lagway plays like he did in his two previous starts, the “World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party” could turn into a welcome back celebration for Napier. Lagway and the Gators are trying to end a three-game skid in the series and give Napier a much-needed victory against a ranked team and a rival. Napier is 2-12 against ranked opponents in three seasons and 1-9 against rivals Georgia, Florida State, LSU, Miami and Tennessee.

