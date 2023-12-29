Freshman QB Avery Johnson leads Kansas State past No. 19 N.C. State in Pop-Tarts Bowl

By PHILIP ROSSMAN-REICH The Associated Press
Kansas State tight end Garrett Oakley (86) and offensive lineman Cooper Beebe (50) signal "touchdown" as teammate running back DJ Giddens scores against North Carolina State during the first half of the Pop-Tarts Bowl NCAA college football game, Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Raoux]

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Avery Johnson threw for two touchdowns and ran for one, DJ Giddens rushed for 151 yards and scored twice, and Kansas State beat No. 19 North Carolina State 28-19 in the Pop-Tarts Bowl. Johnson, a freshman making his first start after Will Howard entered the transfer portal, threw for 178 yards and rushed for 71. He directed a 15-play, 72-yard touchdown drive in the fourth quarter that put the game away and closed out a solid season for coach Chris Klieman’s Wildcats. Quarterback Brennan Armstrong rushed for 121 yards and a touchdown and threw for 164 yards in his final game for the Wolfpack. Both teams finished 9-4.

