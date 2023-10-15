Freshman QB Avery Johnson has 5 rushing TDs as Kansas State beats Texas Tech 38-21

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Freshman quarterback Avery Johnson ran for five touchdowns, a first in FBS this season, while sharing time with starter Will Howard, and Kansas State beat Texas Tech 38-21. Johnson finished with 91 yards rushing as the Wildcats bounced back from a surprising loss at Oklahoma State with an eighth consecutive victory in the series for the defending Big 12 champions. Jake Strong led a 99-yard drive to the only lead for Texas Tech in his debut in the third quarter. He had replaced injured starter Behren Morton. The freshman threw three interceptions after the Wildcats had gone back in front.

