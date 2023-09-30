Freshman Owen Zalc makes game-winning 37-yard field goal in OT to help Dartmouth beat Penn

PHILADEPHIA (AP) — Freshman Owen Zalc made a game-winning 37-yard field goal in overtime and Dartmouth beat Pennsylvania 23-20 on Saturday in an Ivy League opener for both teams. The Dartmouth defense forced a fourth-and-6 for Penn with 1:03 left in regulation. The Quakers elected for a long field goal and Albert Jang drilled a 51-yarder to tie it at 20-all. The defense came up big again in overtime as Penn didn’t gain a yard on its possession of overtime and Graham Gotlieb missed a 42-yard field-goal attempt. Dartmouth (2-1) avenged a double-overtime loss to Penn (2-1) last season.

