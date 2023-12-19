Freshman OL Green transferring home from Oklahoma to Missouri; Alabama lands Texas A&M DL Overton

Offensive lineman Cayden Green has announced he is transferring home to Missouri from Oklahoma and Alabama landed a commitment from former Texas A&M defensive lineman LT Overton. The 6-foot-5, 316-pound Green is from Lee’s Summit, Missouri. He started five games at guard as a freshman for the 12th-ranked Sooners this season. Overton was a five-star recruit who was on track to be in the 2023 class but reclassified to 2022 and was part of Texas A&M’s No. 1-ranked signing class of that year. He appeared in 23 games and made 48 tackles in two seasons.

