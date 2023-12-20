Freshman McCown leads UTSA to 35-17 Frisco Bowl win over Marshall

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Redshirt freshman Owen McCown recovered from a shaky beginning to his first start of the year to complete 22 of 31 passes for 251 yards and two touchdowns as UTSA rallied from a 14-0 deficit to beat Marshall 35-17 in the Frisco Bowl on Tuesday night for the Roadrunners’ first bowl victory. Robert Henry had touchdown runs of 3 yards and 1 yard and Rocko Griffin one for 17 yards for UTSA (9-4), which lost its previous four bowl games including in each of the previous three seasons. Marshall (6-7) lost seven of its final nine games to finish with its first losing season since 2016.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.