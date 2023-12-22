Freshman Manning ascends to backup QB for No. 3 Texas with Murphy in transfer portal

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Quinn Ewers is still the starting quarterback for No. 3 Texas as it prepares to face No. 2 Washington in a College Football Playoff game on Jan. 1. However, there will be a lot of eyes on the backup with the famous pedigree. Freshman Arch Manning, grandson of Archie, nephew to Peyton and Eli, has risen to the backup role after Maalik Murphy recently entered the NCAA transfer portal. Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said Manning will be ready, if needed.

