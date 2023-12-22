Freshman Manning ascends to backup QB for No. 3 Texas with Murphy in transfer portal

By MARK ROSNER The Associated Press
FILE - Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers throws a pass against TCU during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. Ewers, the Texas native in his second season with the Longhorns after a year at Ohio State, is averaging 271 yards passing per game with 17 TDs and and five interceptions in his 10 games. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Julio Cortez]

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Quinn Ewers is still the starting quarterback for No. 3 Texas as it prepares to face No. 2 Washington in a College Football Playoff game on Jan. 1. However, there will be a lot of eyes on the backup with the famous pedigree. Freshman Arch Manning, grandson of Archie, nephew to Peyton and Eli, has risen to the backup role after Maalik Murphy recently entered the NCAA transfer portal. Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said Manning will be ready, if needed.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.