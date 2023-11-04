Freshman Malachi Hosley rushes for 261 yards and Penn beats Cornell to claim the Trustees’ Cup

Freshman Malachi Hosley rushed for 261 yards and two long touchdowns, and Pennsylvania ran past Cornell 23-8 to claim the Trustees’ Cup for the second straight year. Hosley set his season-high in the first half with 125 yards, including a 68-yard score, for Penn (6-2, 3-2 Ivy League). Hosley added a 96-yard touchdown late in the third quarter for the longest offensive play in program history. The Penn defense made a goal-line stand with 10:27 left in the fourth quarter to keep its 15-point lead. The defense added another turnover with 5:23 remaining when senior Jaden Key made an easy interception near the end zone. The Penn special teams also made a big play when Travis McFarling blocked and recovered a field goal to keep the score at 16-8.

