Freshman Madison Booker’s double-double leads No. 10 Texas women over West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Freshman Madison Booker had 15 points and a season-high 12 rebounds to lead No. 10 Texas to a 70-49 win over No. 24 West Virginia on Saturday. West Virginia entered the game third nationally with 25 forced turnovers per game. But Texas fought through West Virginia’s full-court press for easy early layups and never trailed. The Mountaineers couldn’t recover from a poor start and saw its 13-game unbeaten streak to begin the season snapped. Shaylee Gonzales added 15 points for Texas and Aaliyah Moore scored 12. JJ Quinerly led West Virginia with 22 points

