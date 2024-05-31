Freshman Kenton Deverman pitches Evansville past East Carolina 4-1 in Greenville regional

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Freshman Kenton Deverman allowed one run and three hits over eight innings to lead Evansville to a 4-1 victory over host East Carolina the opening round of the NCAA Greenville regional. Deverman struck out four and didn’t walk anyone for Evansville to lead the upset. The Purple Aces advanced to the regional field with their first Missouri Valley Conference Tournament championship since 2006 in a hot streak that included three run-rule victories. Evansville will face the VCU-Wake Forest winner on Saturday.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.