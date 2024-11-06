Freshman Kennedy Cambridge scores 31 in her debut and No. 14 Ohio State women top Cleveland State

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Freshman Kennedy Cambridge scored 31 points in her debut, Cotie McMahon added 17 points and No. 14 Ohio State opened the season with a 104-69 victory over Cleveland State. Cambridge is a McDonald’s All-American and the highest ranked recruit in OSU program history at No. 2 overall. She was 12 of 14 from the field and 5 of 5 at the free-throw line. She also had six rebounds, six assists and just two turnovers in 26 minutes. The Buckeyes went on a 20-3 run in the first quarter to go ahead by double figures for good. Cambridge made her first six field goals, including 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions early in the second quarter for a 19-point lead.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.