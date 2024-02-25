Freshman Justin Edwards scores 28, leading No. 17 Kentucky past No. 13 Alabama 117-95

LEXINGTON, Ky (AP) — Freshman Justin Edwards scored a season-high 28 points and Antonio Reeves added 24, leading No. 17 Kentucky to a 117-95 win over No. 13 Alabama. Zvonimir Ivisic came off the bench to score 18 points for the Wildcats (19-8, 9-5 SEC). Kentucky shot 63% from the field, 54% from 3-point distance and finished a point short of its highest scoring game of the season, a 118-82 win over Marshall on Nov. 25. Rylan Griffen scored 21 points and Mark Sears added 20 for Alabama (19-8, 11-3), which shot 56% from the field and turned the ball over 16 times, leading to 29 points by Kentucky.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.