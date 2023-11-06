Freshman JuJu Watkins explodes for 32 in debut to lead No. 21 USC past No. 7 Ohio State 83-74

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Freshman JuJu Watkins scored 32 points in her college debut, lifting No. 21 Southern California over No. 7 Ohio State 83-74 in the season opener for both teams. Watkins, one of the nation’s highest regarded incoming freshmen, finished 11 of 18 from the floor with six rebounds and five assists. Rayah Marshall had 18 points and 17 rebounds for the Trojans while McKenzie Forbes scored 11 points. Jacy Sheldon led the Buckeyes with 28 points on 10-of-19 shooting, and Taylor Thierry scored 16.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.