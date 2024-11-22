Freshman Jeremiah Wilkinson, Andrej Stojakovic lead California over Air Force 78-69

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Freshman Jeremiah Wilkinson had 23 points off the bench, Andrej Stojakovic scored 21 and California defeated Air Force 78-69. Wilkinson, who came into the game with 11 points through the first four games, made 8 of 12 shots from the floor with two 3-pointers for the Golden Bears (4-1). He hit 5 of 7 at the free-throw line and added four rebounds. Stojakovic hit 8 of 19 shots with two 3-pointers and grabbed six boards. Rytis Petraitis pitched in with 12 points, five rebounds and four steals for Cal. Ethan Taylor buried five 3-pointers and scored 23 to lead the Falcons (1-4) before fouling out.

