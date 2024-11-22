Freshman Jeremiah Fears, Duke Miles propel Oklahoma to 84-56 victory over East Texas A&M

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Freshman Jeremiah Fears finished with 20 points, Duke Miles scored 19 and Oklahoma cruised to an 84-56 victory over East Texas A&M. Fears used 7-for-10 shooting to turn in his best scoring effort thus far for the Sooners (4-0). He was 1 for 4 from 3-point range and 5 of 6 at the free-throw line, adding five assists and four rebounds. Miles hit 7 of 13 shots with three 3-pointers. Glenn Taylor Jr. came off the bench to sink four 3-pointers and scored 16 for Oklahoma. Scooter Williams Jr., Josh Taylor and reserve TJ Thomas all scored nine to pace the Lions (1-5). Miles had 14 points in the first half and Fears scored 11 to guide the Sooners to a 38-33 lead at intermission.

