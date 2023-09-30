Freshman Jaylen Raynor ties Arkansas State record with 6 TD passes in 52-28 win over UMass

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Freshman Jaylen Raynor tied a school record with six touchdown passes and Arkansas State beat Massachusetts 52-28. Raynor’s six TD passes tied Justice Hansen, who threw for six touchdowns against Southeast Missouri State in 2018. Raynor was 20-of-25 passing for 383 yards and rushed for 35 more for the Red Wolves. Adam Jones had three catches for 105 yards and a score. Jeff Foreman had two touchdown catches. Taisun Phommachanh completed 29 of 38 passes for 269 yards with a touchdown and interception for the Minutemen.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.