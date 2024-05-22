Freshman Jasen Oliver drives in 4 and Indiana holds off Purdue 8-6 in Big Ten tourney

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Freshman Jasen Oliver was a triple shy of a cycle and drove in four runs to lead third-seeded Indiana to an 8-6 win over sixth-seeded Purdue in the Big Ten Conference Tournament. The win moved Indiana into a Thursday game against the winner of Ohio State-Nebraska. Purdue plays the loser on Wednesday in an elimination game. The start of the game was delayed several hours by rain, forcing the day’s third game to move to Wednesday morning. Oliver belted a three-run home run in the fifth inning and he had one of three RBI doubles for the Hoosiers in the sixth. Keenan Spence had two late home runs and four RBIs for Purdue

