Freshman Jamyron Keller gets first start and helps Oklahoma State beat No. 19 BYU 93-83

By TIM WILLERT The Associated Press
BYU guard Trey Stewart (1) defends as Oklahoma State guard Jamyron Keller (14) shoots in the first half of the NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Mitch Alcala)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mitch Alcala]

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Freshman Jamyron Keller scored 22 points in his first start to help Oklahoma State beat No. 19 BYU 93-83 on Saturday. Brandon Garrison added 21 points and Quion Williams had 15 for the Cowboys (11-14, 3-9 Big 12), who shot 50% from 3-point range (11 of 22) while limiting their opponent to 8-of-35 shooting from beyond the arc (22.9%). Foussey Traore scored 17 points and Trevein Knell had 16 to lead BYU (18-7, 6-6), which came into the game leading the nation in made 3-pointers.

