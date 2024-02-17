Freshman Jamyron Keller gets first start and helps Oklahoma State beat No. 19 BYU 93-83

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Freshman Jamyron Keller scored 22 points in his first start to help Oklahoma State beat No. 19 BYU 93-83 on Saturday. Brandon Garrison added 21 points and Quion Williams had 15 for the Cowboys (11-14, 3-9 Big 12), who shot 50% from 3-point range (11 of 22) while limiting their opponent to 8-of-35 shooting from beyond the arc (22.9%). Foussey Traore scored 17 points and Trevein Knell had 16 to lead BYU (18-7, 6-6), which came into the game leading the nation in made 3-pointers.

