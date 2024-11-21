Freshman Jaloni Cambridge scores 19 in the first half and No. 12 Ohio State women rout Ohio 106-42

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Elsa Lemmila had a career-high 21 points and 14 rebounds, and fellow freshman Jaloni Cambridge scored all 19 of her points in the first half when No. 12 Ohio State built a 40-point lead en route to a 106-42 victory over Ohio on Wednesday night. Ohio State scored the opening 17 points of the game and cruised. Cambridge reached 19 points, on 9-of-11 shooting, with 4:29 remaining in the second quarter to give the Buckeyes a 45-16 lead. Ohio State led by 40 points at halftime. The Buckeyes made 5 of 18 from 3-point range in the first half, while Ohio was 5 of 18 overall with 26 turnovers that were turned into 34 points.

