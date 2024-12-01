Freshman Henicle accounts for four TDs in his first start to lead ODU over Arkansas State 40-32

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Freshman Quinn Henicle ran for two touchdowns and threw for two more in his first start to lead Old Dominion to a 40-32 win over Arkansas State on Saturday. Henicle rushed for 205 yards on 18 carries, including a 92-yard score. He threw both his TD passes to Pat Conroy. Aaron Young added 119 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries. Jaylen Raynor was 22 of 36 for 261 yards and three touchdowns with an interception for the Red Wolves. Corey Rucker made eight catches for 115 yards and a score, becoming the all-time Arkansas State receiving yards leader with at 2,930.

