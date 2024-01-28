Freshman Hannah Hidalgo scores 34 and No. 15 Notre Dame beats No. 8 UConn 82-67 on the road

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Freshman sensation Hannah Hidalgo scored a season-high 34 points and No. 15 Notre Dame beat No. 8 UConn 82-67 on the road Saturday night. Hidalgo hit 14 of her 24 shots and had 10 rebounds for Notre Dame, which shot 55% from the floor against the Huskies. Maddy Westbeld added 23 points and Sonia Citron had 15 as Notre Dame handed UConn its first home loss of the season. Aaliyah Edwards had 23 points and 11 rebounds for UConn, which came into the game on a 13-game winning streak. Paige Bueckers added 17 points. Notre Dame trailed by as many as 12 points in the first half, but led by nine at halftime.

