Freshman guard Tre Johnson scores 28 points to lead No. 19 Texas past Houston Christian 90-59

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Freshman guard Tre Johnson scored 28 points and No. 19 Texas defeated Houston Christian 90-59. Arthur Kaluma added 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Longhorns, who began pulling away with a 15-0 run that started late in the first half. Chendall Weaver had 12 points, five rebounds and three steals. Kadin Shedrick finished with 10 points, six rebounds and four blocks. Johnson shot 5 of 8 on 3-pointers and made several aggressive driving shots. Julian Mackey led Houston Christian with 20 points. Bryson Dawkins added 13.

