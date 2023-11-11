Freshman Griffiths leads way with 25 points in Rutgers’ 69-45 win over Boston University

PISCATAWAY, NJ (AP) — Freshman Gavin Griffiths scored 25 points and Rutgers defeated Boston University 69-45. Griffiths was 9-of-15 shooting with a trio of 3-pointers. Aundre Hyatt also had three 3s and added 17 points on 6-of-11 shooting for the Scarlett Knights. Hyatt scored the first seven points of the second half in a 25-6 run that pushed Rutgers’ lead to 26 points with 11 minutes remaining. Freshman Matai Baptiste scored eight points to lead the Terriers, who graduated 10 players and lost their top six scorers from last season.

