Freshman Glenn sets career highs, leads Louisville past Georgia Tech 79-67

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Freshman Kaleb Glenn scored 15 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, both career highs, and Louisville closed with a 21-5 run over the final five minutes to beat Georgia Tech 79-67. After posting a 101-92 home win over Florida State before falling 94-92 at Syracuse, the Cardinals now have won back-to-back ACC home games for the first time under second-year coach Kenny Paine. Louisville now has won 14 of its last 16 games with the Yellow Jackets.

