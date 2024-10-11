Freshman Evan Bullock has 5 TD passes, rushing score as Louisiana Tech thumps Middle Tennessee 48-21

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Freshman Evan Bullock threw touchdown passes on four straight drives to open the game and ran for a score on the fifth as Louisiana Tech cruised to a 48-21 victory over Middle Tennessee. Bullock sandwiched touchdown passes to Omiri Wiggins covering 5 and 16 yards around a 15-yarder to Jimmy Holiday to lead Louisiana Tech (2-3, 1-1 Conference USA) to a 20-14 advantage after one quarter. Bullock upped the Bulldogs’ lead to 27-14 with a 20-yard touchdown pass to Jay Wilkerson early in the second quarter. Bullock ran it in from a yard out for a 34-14 advantage at halftime. Bullock fired a fifth touchdown pass in his second career start — a 75-yarder Tre Edwards — just 54 seconds into the third quarter.

