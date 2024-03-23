Freshman Essence Cody leads No. 8 seed Alabama women to 82-74 win over No. 9 Florida State

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Freshman Essence Cody had season bests with 20 points and 14 rebounds and No. 8 seed Alabama defeated No. 9 Florida State 82-74 in the first round of the women’s NCAA Tournament. Working inside, the 6-foot-4 Cody more than doubled her average of eight points a game. She also blocked four shots. Alabama shot 5 of 6 from the foul line in the final 44 seconds. Ta’Niya Latson led Florida State with 25 points and five assists. Makayla Timpson had 23 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks.

