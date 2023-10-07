Freshman Coleman throws six TD passes in Richmond’s 42-31 victory over Maine

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Freshman quarterback Camden Coleman made his second start and threw five of his six touchdown passes in the first half to lead Richmond to a 42-31 victory over Maine. Richmond (3-3, 2-1 Coastal Athletic Association) trailed 14-0 when Coleman fired a 65-yard scoring strike to Brooks Heagarty midway through the first quarter. Coleman and Nick DeGennaro hooked up for a 56-yard touchdown to get the Spiders within 17-14 after one quarter. Coleman had 13-yard touchdown passes to Quanye Veney and DeGennaro on back-to-back second-quarter possessions and then hit Landon Ellis for an 11-yard score with 53 seconds remaining to put the Spiders up 35-24 at halftime. Coleman’s final TD pass was his third to DeGennaro — a 2-yarder — for the only score of the third quarter.

