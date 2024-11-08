Freshman center Clara Silva scores 18 and No. 22 Kentucky women beat Northern Kentucky 70-41

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Freshman center Clara Silva scored 18 points, Clara Strack had 15 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists and No. 22 Kentucky beat Northern Kentucky 70-41. Strack started a 10-3 run to close the first half that gave Kentucky a double-digit lead it would not relinquish. She also scored six points during a 11-2 run to begin the fourth quarter for a 64-37 lead. Northern Kentucky made just 3 of 16 shots in the fourth quarter. Kentucky (2-0) has won the last seven meetings with Northern Kentucky, dating to 1980.

