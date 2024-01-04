Freshman Carlyle scores 17, rallies Stanford to 59-53 victory over UCLA

By The Associated Press
UCLA guard Lazar Stefanovic left, defends against Stanford guard Andrej Stojakovic during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jayne Kamin-Oncea)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jayne Kamin-Oncea]

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Freshman Kanaan Carlyle came off the bench to score 17 points, sparking Stanford to a come-from-behind 59-53 victory over UCLA. Carlyle, the AP’s reigning national player of the week, made 5 of 10 shots with three 3-pointers and 4 of 5 free throws for the Cardinal (7-6, 2-1 Pac-12 Conference). He added five rebounds, four assists and two steals. Reserve Andrej Stojakovic added nine points as the Cardinal bench outscored the UCLA substitutes 29-6. Adem Bona scored the first four points in a 10-0 run for the Bruins (6-8, 1-2) to begin the game.

