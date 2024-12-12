Freshman Brandin Cummings scores 30 points, best by ACC freshman this season, in Pitt’s 96-56 win

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Brandin Cummings came off the bench to score a career-high 30 points — the most this season by an ACC freshman — and Pitt left Eastern Kentucky behind in the second half to win 96-56 Wednesday night. Cummings, whose previous high was 12, was 10-of-13 shooting, including 6 of 10 from the arc. Zack Austin added 18 points, Ishmael Leggett had 17 points and Jaland Lowe, who was scoreless in the first half, finished with 11 points and 12 assists. George Kimble III scored 16 points, Jordan Crawford 13 and Devontae Blanton 11 for the Colonels. Pitt led by just three at halftime.

