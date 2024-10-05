Freshman Avit’s 4 TD runs help FCS No. 5 Villanova beat Stony Brook 42-24

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — David Avit had 183 yards rushing. a Villanova freshman record, and four touchdowns — three in the second half — to help the Wildcats rally from a 10-point third-quarter deficit and beat Stony Brook 42-24. Connor Watkins was 9-of-19 passing for 152 yards, including a 25-yard touchdown to Lucas Kopecky in the first quarter, for Villanova (5-1, 2-0 Colonial Athletic Association). The Wildcats are ranked No. 5 in the FCS coaches poll and their only loss this season came against an FBS program when the lost 38-20 at Maryland on Sept. 21. Roland Dempster finished with 24 carries for 115 yards and three touchdowns for Stony Brook.

