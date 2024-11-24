Freshman Ava Watson, Chance Gray lead No. 12 Ohio State women over Bowling Green 96-53

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Freshman guard Ava Watson came off the bench to hit six 3-pointers and score 20 points and Chance Gray made three 3-pointers and scored 18 to lead No. 12 Ohio State to a 96-53 victory over Bowling Green. Watson made 6 of 10 shots from beyond the arc and 1 of 4 from inside it for the Buckeyes (5-0). She added a pair of steals and has scored 30 of her 37 points this season in the last two games. Gray sank half of her 14 shots — 3 of 8 from distance. Amy Velasco finished with 24 points to lead the Falcons (2-4), who have lost all four of their road games.

