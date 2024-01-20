Freshman Ashlynn Shade scores 21 to lead No. 9 UConn to a 12th straight victory, 88-51 over DePaul

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Freshman Ashlynn Shade scored 21 points, Paige Bueckers had 20 and No. 9 UConn routed DePaul 88-51 Saturday for its 12th straight win. Aaliyah Edwards added 18 points for Huskies (16-3, 8-0 Big East), who were playing a game on campus for the first time since Dec. 6. Maeve McErlane had 15 points to lead DePaul (10-10, 2-5), which fell to 0-4 this season against ranked opponents. DePaul led 11-10 when Shade made a hesitation move and drove for a layup, then stole the inbounds pass and scored again. A steal and layup by Bueckers forced a DePaul timeout. That started an 18-0 run and the Huskies led 30-14 after a quarter. The win was the 1,196th of Geno Auriemma’s career,

