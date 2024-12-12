Fresh off their open date, the Baltimore Ravens prepare for their schedule to become busy

By NOAH TRISTER The Associated Press
Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton (14) reacts after teammate cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) intercepted a pass in the end zone by the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gene J. Puskar]

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens are one of the five teams that are about to go through a stretch of three games in 11 days. The Ravens, Chiefs, Steelers and Texans are playing Sunday, the following Saturday and then the Wednesday after that on Christmas. Chicago has a game this coming Monday night, then plays the following Sunday before a Thursday game on Dec. 26. Four other teams have already had three-game, 11-day stretches this season. The Jets and Cowboys managed to go 2-1 during those grueling periods, but the Seahawks and Saints went 0-3.

