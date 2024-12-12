Fresh off their open date, the Baltimore Ravens prepare for their schedule to become busy

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens are one of the five teams that are about to go through a stretch of three games in 11 days. The Ravens, Chiefs, Steelers and Texans are playing Sunday, the following Saturday and then the Wednesday after that on Christmas. Chicago has a game this coming Monday night, then plays the following Sunday before a Thursday game on Dec. 26. Four other teams have already had three-game, 11-day stretches this season. The Jets and Cowboys managed to go 2-1 during those grueling periods, but the Seahawks and Saints went 0-3.

