Fresh off 2nd back surgery in a 13 months, Mark Stone captains Vegas to Stanley Cup

By STEPHEN WHYNO The Associated Press
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone skates with the Stanley Cup after the Knights defeated the Florida Panthers 9-3 in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. The Knights won the series 4-1. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Abbie Parr]

Mark Stone was presented the Stanley Cup by Commissioner Gary Bettman as captain of the Vegas Golden Knights. He then lifted the 34 1/2-pound trophy over his head less than five months since undergoing a second back surgery in just over a year. Stone missed the final three months of the regular season before returning for the start of the playoffs. The veteran winger was then a point-a-game player during the championship run. And Stone did just about everything right for Vegas.

