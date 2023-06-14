Fresh off 2nd back surgery in a 13 months, Mark Stone captains Vegas to Stanley Cup

Mark Stone was presented the Stanley Cup by Commissioner Gary Bettman as captain of the Vegas Golden Knights. He then lifted the 34 1/2-pound trophy over his head less than five months since undergoing a second back surgery in just over a year. Stone missed the final three months of the regular season before returning for the start of the playoffs. The veteran winger was then a point-a-game player during the championship run. And Stone did just about everything right for Vegas.

