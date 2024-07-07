Frenchman Anthony Turgis wins tough Tour de France stage on gravel roads, Pogacar keeps the lead

TROYES, France (AP) — Frenchman Anthony Turgis emerged victorious from a long breakaway through the dust of gravel roads to claim the ninth stage of the Tour de France after a hectic day of racing. Behind the breakaway, race leader Tadej Pogacar was constantly on the attack but could not gain time on his main rivals for the yellow jersey. Turgis posted the biggest win of his career in a sprint, edging Tom Pidcock and Derek Gee in the Champagne city of Troyes. There was no major change in the overall standings, with Pogacar keeping his 33-second lead over Remco Evenepoel. Two-time defending champion Jonas Vingegaard remained in third place, 1:15 off the pace.

